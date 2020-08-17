‘More rain to come’ - Forecasters expect more downpour to hit region, but at lighter rate

Drain covers were lifted in Sheringham after torrential rain. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

More rain is expected to be hitting the region this week - but not at the level and velocity of the weekends downpour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This map highlights how much rain has fallen so far this weekend, using radar estimates.



An unofficial rain gauge at Bridgham has recorded 79.5mm. Radar estimates suggest as much as 160mm may have fallen near East Harling / Larling.



That's 25% of the average ANNUAL rainfall ☔️ pic.twitter.com/KrbAM9kCJ5 — Dan Holley (@danholley_) August 16, 2020

Over the weekend some part of the county saw three months worth of rain fall in a single day, with the East Harling area seeing up to 160mm of precipitation on Sunday alone.

However, forecasters have said that while there will be more rain to come across the week, it would not come close to the degree that fell over the weekend.

Chris Bell, a forecaster at Norwich-based Weatherquest said: “Today [Monday] we do expect to see something thunderstorms and rain but nothing as hard as we saw yesterday, which was really quite remarkable.

You may also want to watch:

“Some places could see around an inch of rain which will come in short showers.”

Mr Bell said that while rain could arrive in any part of the county, areas to the west of the county were most at risk.

He said: “To be honest, I think much of the county will be at similar risk of getting storms, but I do think it would be more likely in the western parts. If you picture the A140 as a line bisecting the county, everything west of it is most likely to see showers and storms.”

MORE: ‘It was up to my knees’ - yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated



The forecaster added that Tuesday was a similar risk but that an Atlantic front would see far more widespread rain on Wednesday.

He said: “Wednesday should see more widespread areas of rain and I think all of the county will see a bit of rain. It will be a more steady rain though and some places could see around 10-15mm.”