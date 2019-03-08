Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Footballer on target with new hair salon in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:20 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:23 09 March 2019

King's Lynn player Craig Parker at Missy's Hair

King's Lynn player Craig Parker at Missy's Hair

Archant

On my head usually has a very different meaning for a footballer who has just opened a new hair salon in Norwich.

Missy's Hair on Bank Plain in NorwichMissy's Hair on Bank Plain in Norwich

King’s Lynn Town player Craig Parker has teamed up with his sister Karie-Ann Parker to open Missy’s Hair on Bank Plain.

After months of planning and searching for the right premises the stylish new salon has opened to its first customers and offers both women’s and men’s hairdressing as well as an eyelash bar.

The world of blow-dries and hair styling is a far cry from football career of the 32-year-old midfielder, who joined King’s Lynn Town in 2017 from AFC Sudbury, where he scored 42 goals in 99 games, and who previously played for Chelmsford City, Leiston and Needham Market.

Karie-Ann Parker, Craig Parker and Lorraine Parker at Missy's HairKarie-Ann Parker, Craig Parker and Lorraine Parker at Missy's Hair

Originally from Norwich his move to King’s Lynn was a chance to return to Norfolk and the new venture is a family affair also involving his mother, Lorraine.

He said: “My sister has been a stylist for the last 15 years and has been self employed for about 10 of those. My trade is as a chartered accountant so we have just combined our skills to open a salon.

“My mum is involved in the salon too so it is a really family thing. She was also a hairdresser many years ago. She no longer cuts hair now but she has experience in the hair industry and she is going to be doing the reception and she is very good at interior design so she had plenty of ideas for what the salon should look like. Her ideas to make the salon really good have been invaluable.”

Missy's Hair on Bank Plain in NorwichMissy's Hair on Bank Plain in Norwich

The salon name, Missy’s Hair, also has a family connection he explains: “My late granddad used to call my sister Missy so we have gone with a sentimental name. Even now my parents still call her Missy.”

Mr Parker will not be wielding the scissors but he will be a customer having had his sister cut his own hair for the past decade and he hope his King’s Lynn teammates will follow suit.

He said: “They have all been really supportive. Mike the club captain texted me to say good luck with the opening. We’ve had a good laugh about it and I’ve had a bit of ribbing but they are getting all their girlfriends and wives to come down and have haircuts.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

Electricity shut off at business park after owner refuses to pay whopping energy bill

Derek Hill, joint owner of Axis and Escapes axe throwing and escape rooms, one of the businesses on the Tattersett Business Park, which are affected by a cut off power supply. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

“Reclaim the streets” - call for community action to tackle drug crime

Russell Street has been having problems with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing. Picture: Andrew Stone

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Snow and strong winds set to hammer Norfolk

A dusting of snow is due in Norfolk on Sunday. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘But it’s the weekend’: Man three times over limit arrested after stumbling to car in front of police

A driver has been arrested after stumbling to his car. Picture: Archant

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s spirited 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Onel Hernandez leads the charge in Norwich City's 1-0 win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

‘Just get on with it rather than thinking about seagulls’ - councillor’s river crossing jibe

A county councillor has said County Hall should get on with Yarmouth's third river crossing
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists