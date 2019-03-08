Search

Advanced search

Can you handle 24 hours of football?

PUBLISHED: 14:23 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 30 October 2019

For 24 hours, Archant staff will tackle a non-stop run of five-a-side football games to raise money for Norfolk's cancer charity The Big C, but they need your help. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

For 24 hours, Archant staff will tackle a non-stop run of five-a-side football games to raise money for Norfolk's cancer charity The Big C, but they need your help. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

It is going to be the survival of the fittest - and do you think you're up to the challenge?

A group of people from Archant will be undertaking a 24 hour football-a-thon at the Bowthorpe Football Development Centre, beginning at midday on Friday 15th November and into midday on Saturday 16th November (Picture: Archant)A group of people from Archant will be undertaking a 24 hour football-a-thon at the Bowthorpe Football Development Centre, beginning at midday on Friday 15th November and into midday on Saturday 16th November (Picture: Archant)

For 24 hours, Archant staff will be giving a whole new meaning to extra-time.

In the depths of wintry November, they will tackle a non-stop run of five-a-side football games to raise money for Norfolk's cancer charity The Big C, but they need your help.

You may also want to watch:

Any business teams, groups of family and friends are invited to join in on the action but teams must have at least five people.

There is a £10 sign-up fee per person, and each player will also need to raise a minimum £30, which will all go to charity.

The football-a-thon will be at Bowthorpe Football Development Centre, beginning at midday on Friday November 15 and into midday on Saturday November 16.

If you are interested in taking park contact sadie.jennings@archant.co.uk and anna.dewinter@archant.co.uk

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Neighbours’ misery as ‘mountain’ of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Teacher banned for treading on pupil’s foot and screaming

St Michael's Church of England Academy. Photo: Google

Most Read

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Wetherspoons submits updated plans ahead of work on newest pub

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

Missing young person among 16 squatters evicted from derelict pub

The Marquis of Lorne pub on Carlton Road, Lowestoft, which closed in 2016. Picture: Google

One in 3,000 - meet the rare kitten who will soon need a home

Miracle, the rare male tortoiseshell kitten being cared for by the RSPCA Picture: RSPCA

Beauty therapist was at risk of blood clot due to surgery length, inquest hears

Louise Harvey from Norwich, who died 17 days after a breast augmentation. Photo: Facebook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists