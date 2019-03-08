Can you handle 24 hours of football?

For 24 hours, Archant staff will tackle a non-stop run of five-a-side football games to raise money for Norfolk's cancer charity The Big C, but they need your help. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

It is going to be the survival of the fittest - and do you think you're up to the challenge?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A group of people from Archant will be undertaking a 24 hour football-a-thon at the Bowthorpe Football Development Centre, beginning at midday on Friday 15th November and into midday on Saturday 16th November (Picture: Archant) A group of people from Archant will be undertaking a 24 hour football-a-thon at the Bowthorpe Football Development Centre, beginning at midday on Friday 15th November and into midday on Saturday 16th November (Picture: Archant)

For 24 hours, Archant staff will be giving a whole new meaning to extra-time.

In the depths of wintry November, they will tackle a non-stop run of five-a-side football games to raise money for Norfolk's cancer charity The Big C, but they need your help.

You may also want to watch:

Any business teams, groups of family and friends are invited to join in on the action but teams must have at least five people.

There is a £10 sign-up fee per person, and each player will also need to raise a minimum £30, which will all go to charity.

The football-a-thon will be at Bowthorpe Football Development Centre, beginning at midday on Friday November 15 and into midday on Saturday November 16.

If you are interested in taking park contact sadie.jennings@archant.co.uk and anna.dewinter@archant.co.uk