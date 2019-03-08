Five a side football to fight prostate cancer

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:54 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 16 March 2019

The team from ST Consumables. Picture: Steven Turner

A Norwich man is organising a five a side tournament to support Prostate Cancer UK after his grandfather died of the disease.

Steven Turner, 41 from Norwich, along with friends and business customers, are hoping to raise over £3,000 from the free all-day event, that will also provide food, drink and plenty of fundraising activities, to help stop prostate cancer being a killer.

Mr Turner was inspired after his grandfather passed away from prostate cancer in October 2018.

Steven said: “I wasn’t aware of prostate cancer before my grandad was diagnosed and the news came as a real shock. I now want to do what I can to make other people aware of this disease, that 1 in 8 men will get at some point in their lifetime.

“Several of the team members involved in the event are from local garages, some of whom have never kicked a ball.”

The event will be on Sunday 26th May at the FDC Clover Hill in Bowthorpe, Norwich. Email stconsumables@live.co.uk to get involved.

