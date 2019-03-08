Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Football tournament in memory of 'outstanding' Norwich player

PUBLISHED: 06:59 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:59 22 June 2019

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Speck family

Footballers will be coming together to remember an "outstanding player" who died last month in a tournament for a Norwich charity.

A five-a-side tournament has being organised in the city for personal banker and footballer Callum Speck, 23, who died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on May 19 after being found at his home in Scarlett Road.

Tributes poured in on social media following Mr Speck's death, including from Norfolk County FA and his team Hewett Old Boys FC, which praised him as an "outstanding player" who left his mark on the pitch.

Sunday team Hewett Old Boys is organising the five-a-side tournament, to be held at FDC Bowthorpe today (Saturday, June 22) to raise money for mental health charity Norwich Mind. There will be a charge of around £50 per team.

In a post advertising the tournament on social media, Hewett Old Boys FC player Callum Wiley said: "All help in regards to raising raffle prizes and pieces to auction is appreciated with a date and time TBC ASAP."

Mr Wiley added that Barclays, Mr Speck's employer, had offered to match-fund every £1 raised at the event up to £1,000.

You may also want to watch:

In the wake of Mr Speck's death a Just Giving fundraising page was set up to raise money to support his mother Michelle Speck and younger sister Gabriella, who has cerebral palsy and for whom his mother is a full time carer.

The page has already reached its target of £1,500.

Ellie Beales, who set up the crowdfunding campaign, said: "This means family holidays abroad aren't always easy, however there are many beautiful locations locally where they could go to spend some time together to grieve as a family alone."

The football tournament at FDC Bowthorpe kicks off at 10.30am and finish by 4pm.

It will be followed by a raffle in aid of Norwich mind and an auction, from which proceeds will go to the Speck family.

A funeral service for Mr Speck took place at Earlham Crematorium on June 6 at 11.45am, with the wake taking place at the Britannia Gardens pub on Heigham Street.

- The Samaritans can be called for free at any time on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org

Most Read

WATCH: The awkward moment a woman interrupts TV licence protesters in Norwich

Protests against BBC decision to scrap tv license for over 75's Photo: Brittany Creasey

Revealed: What the future holds for former Pedro’s restaurant

PEDROS IN CHAPELFIELD GARDENS.

Woman slapped with £240 bill after old kitchen is fly-tipped in woodland

The woman was tracked down by the town council after documentation was discovered within the rubbish dumped at Greenhills woods on Townhouse Road last month. Photo: Costessey Town Council

Calls to ‘save the jewel in Norwich’s crown’ as flagship store reveals it could quit Royal Arcade

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott, pictured in 2017. Pic; Archant.

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich fighter Martell takes rise in class in his stride

Iain Martell is about to have his arm raised in victory by referee Lee Cook after beating Ossie Gervier Picture: Chris Lakey

What did your candidates spend in East Suffolk’s council elections?

East Suffolk Council held its first set of elections in 2019. Picture: PA

Chris Lakey: Time to kill off the penalty kick as we know it

Women's World Cup dejection for Scotland's Rachel Corsie Picture: PA

Football tournament in memory of ‘outstanding’ Norwich player

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Woman slapped with £240 bill after old kitchen is fly-tipped in woodland

The woman was tracked down by the town council after documentation was discovered within the rubbish dumped at Greenhills woods on Townhouse Road last month. Photo: Costessey Town Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists