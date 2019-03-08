Football tournament in memory of 'outstanding' Norwich player

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family Speck family

Footballers will be coming together to remember an "outstanding player" who died last month in a tournament for a Norwich charity.

A five-a-side tournament has being organised in the city for personal banker and footballer Callum Speck, 23, who died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on May 19 after being found at his home in Scarlett Road.

Tributes poured in on social media following Mr Speck's death, including from Norfolk County FA and his team Hewett Old Boys FC, which praised him as an "outstanding player" who left his mark on the pitch.

Sunday team Hewett Old Boys is organising the five-a-side tournament, to be held at FDC Bowthorpe today (Saturday, June 22) to raise money for mental health charity Norwich Mind. There will be a charge of around £50 per team.

In a post advertising the tournament on social media, Hewett Old Boys FC player Callum Wiley said: "All help in regards to raising raffle prizes and pieces to auction is appreciated with a date and time TBC ASAP."

Mr Wiley added that Barclays, Mr Speck's employer, had offered to match-fund every £1 raised at the event up to £1,000.

In the wake of Mr Speck's death a Just Giving fundraising page was set up to raise money to support his mother Michelle Speck and younger sister Gabriella, who has cerebral palsy and for whom his mother is a full time carer.

The page has already reached its target of £1,500.

Ellie Beales, who set up the crowdfunding campaign, said: "This means family holidays abroad aren't always easy, however there are many beautiful locations locally where they could go to spend some time together to grieve as a family alone."

The football tournament at FDC Bowthorpe kicks off at 10.30am and finish by 4pm.

It will be followed by a raffle in aid of Norwich mind and an auction, from which proceeds will go to the Speck family.

A funeral service for Mr Speck took place at Earlham Crematorium on June 6 at 11.45am, with the wake taking place at the Britannia Gardens pub on Heigham Street.

- The Samaritans can be called for free at any time on 116 123 or by emailing jo@samaritans.org