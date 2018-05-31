Search

Football legends chip in to make memory book for dementia sufferer after heart attack

PUBLISHED: 14:12 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 07 June 2020

The third annual Evening News Press Ball at Marriott Sprowston Manor Hotel, on November 24, 2006. Tessa Musgrove and John Musgrove. Picture: Jo Malone

Footballing legends have sent a fellow player with dementia well wishes after he suffered a heart attack.

Darren Eadie for Norwich City All Stars in action against David Wilkins for Dereham All Stars and John Musgrove, centre. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP sport For: EDP sport Archant Norfolk pics © 2006 (01603) 772434Darren Eadie for Norwich City All Stars in action against David Wilkins for Dereham All Stars and John Musgrove, centre. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP sport For: EDP sport Archant Norfolk pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

John Musgrove, who is known as a ‘through and through football man’, suffered a heart attack on May 24.

Although he recovered well, due to advanced dementia the much loved sportsman now lives at Grenville Court in Horsford.

Mr Musgrove’s wife, Tessa, said: “He recovered well, but due to advanced dementia, it has been a very hard decision to help with his everyday care and safety.

“Due to Covid we have been unable to visit but he can receive calls.”

Mike Milligan, NCFC, 13 July 1994. Photo: Archant LibraryMike Milligan, NCFC, 13 July 1994. Photo: Archant Library

Friend of the family and landlord of The Railway Tavern Pub in Dereham, Paul Sandford, has offered to make a football memory book for Mr Musgrove.

Mr Sandford said: “Many of you will have played with, been coached or managed by John and know what a great footballing character he is!

“If any of you have pictures or any memories of John please either inbox me on Facebook or email me Sandford-p@sky.com and I will collate them all into a book for John to look through.”

Since the pub landlord put out the call the action on Facebook, ex-professional footballers including Mike Milligan, Micky Quinn, Robert Taylor, Dean Ashton, Cedric Anselin and Ron “Chopper” Harris have sent well wishes to Mr Musgrove.

Hundreds of other players from all around the county have also posted pictures and sent messages over Facebook.

Steve Gedge said: “We had some great times together. Top, top man and represents everything good about our local football scene.

“Even 5-a-side at the college in the late 70s was a blast as we both wanted to win so bad. Best wishes Muzzy.”

In response to the kind messages, Amy Musgrove, the football fanatic’s daughter, said: “I’ve just sat here and read each and every one of these comments.

“I honestly cannot thank you all enough for sharing the fond memories you have with my dad.

“We were in the process of sorting out a care home, however, after the heart attack everything was so rushed and in a way, got taken out of our hands.

“It was a really hard decision on mum but we love dad so much.”

If you have any pictures or memories to add to the book please contact Paul Sandford at The Railway Tavern in Dereham.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

