'Get behind your football team' - Call to arms ahead of new King's Lynn Town season

King's Lynn Town are hoping for increased support following promotion. Picture: Ian Burt

The people of West Norfolk have been urged to get behind the town's football team as it prepares for the biggest season in the club's history.



King's Lynn Town will play in the National League North, the highest level the club has played at since it reformed in 2010.

The team begin the season today away to Guiseley, and manager Ian Culverhouse believes the town's backing will be crucial to team's success.

Culverhouse said: "As long as we stick together, and that is fans as well, if they stick with this football team because we will give it a right good go. As long as we stick together, the whole town sticks behind this team, we will be alright."

The Linnets will face a tough task next season with a focus on consolidating their position in National League North, facing ex-league sides such as Kidderminster Harriers, York City and Chester.



The club's media manager Mark Hurle said he hoped the club would get as much support as possible from the town saying they may need to stick with the team over a difficult pair of early home fixtures against Kettering Town and Hereford.

Mr Hurle said: "We want to create a unity in the town and put a smile the face of not only King's Lynn people, but the people of West Norfolk."

He added that he hoped the club would also attract Norwich City fans following their promotion, due to less fixture crossover, and said the loan signing of Canaries youth player Alfie Payne may also bring increased interest.



Unity between town and team has already begun with the team invited to a civic reception at the Town Hall in May following promotion.

Leader of the council, Councillor Brian Long said: "I wish the Linnets well in their forthcoming season and hope they can show as good form in this higher division as they did last year.

"I hope more local people will make the effort to see them play, I very much hope to get my son down to the Walks to see them this season."

Chief executive of West Norfolk Council, Ray Harding, said: "We are all looking forward to an exciting season as King's Lynn Town enter a new chapter in their rise through the tiers of English football. I have no doubt that the whole town and surrounding area will get behind the team."

It is hoped the Linnets can regularly attract four-figure crowds to The Walks during 2019/20.