Football Fridays to kick off once more with Lowestoft Town FC

PUBLISHED: 11:16 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 12 February 2019

Football Fridays with Lowestoft Town FC will see sessions run during half term for aspiring young footballers. Picture: Steve Wood

Steve Wood Photography

Football Fridays with Lowestoft Town FC is set to return next week.

With sessions running every Friday of the school holidays, the latest session will be held next Friday, February 22, from 10am to 3pm, at Ormiston Denes Academy, on the all-weather 3G pitch.

Football Fridays with Lowestoft Town FC involve a day of “learning new skills and meeting new friends”.

Sessions are open to children who currently attend school full time, from reception through to Year 6. Parents can drop their child off from 9.45am, with skills challenges, tournaments, first team player appearances and prizes on offer.

With a packed lunch, water bottle, appropriate kit and footwear required, the session costs £15 per child.

Andy Reynolds, first team assistant manager, said: “This is an event that we will be on during all half terms for kids to come along and be coached by Lowestoft Town FC staff.”

For further information email your details to the development team via academy@lowestofttownfc.co.uk or download a booking form from www.lowestofttownfc.co.uk/

