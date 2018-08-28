Football Fridays set to kick off with Lowestoft Town FC

Lowestoft Town FC coaches Travis Cole and Bob Charlton training youngsters at Barnards soccer centre in Lowestoft. Travis Cole will head up the Football Fridays coaching sessions at the Amber Dew Events Stadium. Pictures: Steve Wood Steve Wood Photography

“Our town your club”

That is the motto for Lowestoft Town FC as a series of “football Fridays” kick off next week.

Football Fridays with Lowestoft Town FC will commence next Friday, December 21, from 10am to 3pm, at the Trawler Boys home ground – the Amber Dew Events Stadium.

Sessions will run every Friday of the school holidays, with a day of learning new skills and meeting new friends guaranteed. Sessions are open to children who currently attend full time school in reception through to Year 6. Parents can drop their child off from 9.45am, with skills challenges, tournaments, first team player appearances and prizes on offer.

Andy Reynolds, first team assistant manager, said: “This is an event that we will be on during all half terms for kids to come along and be coached by Lowestoft Town FC staff.

“The sessions will be led by first team captain and Academy manager Travis Cole with an aim of giving players an enjoyable football experience.”

Forms can be picked up from the club, downloaded from www.lowestofttownfc.co.uk/ or parents can email their details to academy@lowestofttownfc.co.uk