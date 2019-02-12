Norwich supporters lead mass applause at Carrow Road in memory of Denver Clinton

Smiley Denver Clinton brought joy into the hearts of many who followed his story. Picture: SHELLIE WALL PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Football fans have held a moment’s applause for Denver Clinton during Norwich’s home match against Bristol City.

Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018 Todd Cantwell of Norwich and Matchday hero Denver Clinton before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 26/12/2018

On Saturday, Norwich City supporters lead a ‘tremendous’ applause for the Dereham youngster who died aged four on February 14, less than a year after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Thousands of fans from both teams joined in the applause which was held at the fourth minute.

The gesture comes after Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell called on fans to lead a special tribute to the little “superhero”.

Appealing to fans on Twitter he said:“The 4th minute of the game I would like to have a minutes applause in the name of Denver Clinton, a beautiful boy taken far too soon! Let’s make it as special as he was!”

Cantwell was involved, carrying Denver onto the pitch at Norwich City’s Boxing Day game so the youngster could place the match ball.