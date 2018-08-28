Football clubs show support for brave boy Denver Clinton
PUBLISHED: 21:07 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:07 02 February 2019
Archant
Footballers in Norfolk have been showing their support for a brave boy battling against a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
Denver Clinton, of Mattishall near Dereham, was diagnosed with stage four, high-risk neuroblastoma last year and is currently in hospital fighting the disease .
Thousands of people have been following his journey on the Facebook group called Denver’s Journey and today (Saturday, February 2) one of its members urged football clubs to send over their special pictures for the four-year-old.
Photographer Alan Raymond Palmer posted on the group: “I’ll be asking football clubs over Norfolk to send you some special pictures today, Denver. All the boys from Briston and Longham will be thinking of you before kick off at 2pm.”
Later he posted a photo of the clubs with the caption: “Denver, lots of love coming to you from the Briston and Longham football teams.”
Although some matches across the county were called off due to the cold weather and unpredictable conditions, another group member, Rebecca Halls, managed to post a photo of the match ahead of kick off at Fakenham Town Football Club against Debenham LC FC.
She said: “About to kick off here at Fakenham Town FC and all thinking of you and sending our love, Denver.”
- You can follow Denver’s Journey here .