Video

Drone video reveals best look at Gull Wing bridge project

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:16 AM May 21, 2022
New drone footage has given the best view yet of Lowestoft's new Gull Wing bridge.

New drone footage has given the best view yet of Lowestoft's new Gull Wing bridge.

New drone footage has revealed the best look yet at the new Gull Wing bridge project.

The £126.75m bridge in Lowestoft is expected to open in summer 2023 and will cross Lake Lothing and link Waveney Drive to Denmark Road and Peto Way, bringing additional economic and transport connections to the town.

The footage, shot on Friday, May 6, by Suffolk County Council shows work in progress on the bridge and the roads surrounding it.

It comes after a key new access road opened last week, named in memory of a former Waveney District Council leader, Colin Law Way.

At the end of April, the first major 55m section of the new Gull Wing bridge arrived in Lowestoft from Belgium, weighing 380 tonnes.

