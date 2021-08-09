WATCH: Red Arrows fly in stunning formation over Norfolk

Video

Published: 11:44 AM August 9, 2021

The Red Arrows flew over Norfolk at the weekend. Pictured is the display team over Great Yarmouth in 2018 - Credit: Archant

It was all eyes on the sky as the Red Arrows flew over Norfolk.

The famous aerobatics display team jetted across Nelson's County on Sunday on their way to this year's Folkestone Air Show in Kent.

They flew over locations including Shipdham, Long Stratton and Bungay during the RAF Scampton to Biggin Hill transit.

And footage was captured by onlookers including Helen Chapman, who filmed a stunning formation passing over south Norfolk.

Last year, the Red Arrows flew over Norfolk for VE Day in May on their way to perform a flypast in London.

And they took to the region's skies again in September in celebration of RAF Mildenhall's 100th anniversary, flying near or over towns including Hunstanton, Fakenham and Dereham.

Did you see the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk? Send your footage to thomas.chapman@archant.co.uk.