WATCH: Thrill-seekers take to the skatepark for official opening
PUBLISHED: 16:06 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 06 May 2019
Archant
This exhilarating footage captures skaters, BMX bikers and scooter riders of all ages enjoying the town’s new skatepark.
On Sunday (May 5), the Beccles Town Council and Beccles Skatepark Community officially opened skatepark on Common Lane South, Beccles.
Thrill-seekers of all ages descended onto the park to flaunt their skate tricks on the freshly laid ramp.
On the day, Beccles youth champion and skate store owner, said: “It is great just to see everyone down here, and see everyone hyped on it.”
Since 2015, the Beccles Skatepark Community and Beccles Town Council were the driving force behind replacing the ageing wooden skatepark.
The £150,000 development was initially expected to open in March, but after some minor delays to the initial build it was delayed.
Nik Rose, skatepark community chairman, said: “It still doesn't feel real, I think everyone still feels the same - that it will disappear.”