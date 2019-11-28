Search

Chippy produces FOOT-LONG pigs in blankets

PUBLISHED: 06:30 29 November 2019

Adam Vertigan, 27, Andrew Felton, 35 and Matty Lane, 32 of Drifter's Fish and Chips in Fakenham with the foot long battered pig in blanket which they are selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Adam Vertigan, 27, Andrew Felton, 35 and Matty Lane, 32 of Drifter's Fish and Chips in Fakenham with the foot long battered pig in blanket which they are selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

A Fakenham chip show have unveiled a foot long 'pigs in blankets' just in time for Christmas.

Andrew Felton, 35 from Fakenham, owner of Drifter's Fish and Chips, with the foot long battered pig in blanket which he is selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil Didsbury

If you asked people what their favourite part of Christmas is, a lot will say the food. And there are few more popular parts of the festive feast than pigs in blankets.

Sausages wrapped in streaky bacon make a tasty titbit to enhance Christmas dinner. But a new version of this old staple is far from a titbit - and we are not telling porkies.

for Drifters in Fakenham has produced a foot-long deep-fried version.

Made with a 6oz Irish pork sausage and two premium slices of streaky bacon, the jumbo pigs in blankets has become so popular that they sold out in one evening.

Andrew Felton, 35 from Fakenham, owner of Drifter's Fish and Chips, with the special one foot long battered pig in blanket, which he is selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Andrew Felton, who owns the chippy on Oak Street, said that after posting the advert on their Facebook page last Tuesday afternoon, that evening they had sold out. They have since increased their supplies to prevent this happening again.

The pigs have been extremely popular, with Mr Felton saying one in every three orders were for the foot-long.

He said: "Everyone loves pigs in blankets. Sausage wrapped in bacon then deep fried in batter. What could be better?"

Mr Felton was initially undecided on what he should do this year for Christmas.

EDP reporter Aaron McMillan tucks into the foot long battered pig in blanket at Drifter's Fish and Chips in Fakenham. Picture: Neil Didsbury

He said: "A couple of years ago I did battered Christmas pudding, but it was not on the main menu, just for a few regulars. So this year I was toying with the idea of doing small sausages for pigs in blankets. But why have a little one when you can have the jumbo and that added wow factor?"

Mr Felton said he did not know how many calories they had, adding: "It's not slimming world friendly, but it's Christmas, so who cares about the calories?"

The foot-long pigs in blankets are available until the chip shop closes on December 24 and cost £4.

Andrew Felton, 35 from Fakenham, owner of Drifters Fish and Chips with the foot long battered pig in blanket which he is selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil DidsburyAndrew Felton, 35 from Fakenham, owner of Drifters Fish and Chips with the foot long battered pig in blanket which he is selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The foot long battered pig in blanket which Drifter's Fish and Chips in Fakenham are selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil DidsburyThe foot long battered pig in blanket which Drifter's Fish and Chips in Fakenham are selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Andrew Felton, 35 from Fakenham, owner of Drifter's Fish and Chips frying the foot long battered pig in blanket, which he is selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil DidsburyAndrew Felton, 35 from Fakenham, owner of Drifter's Fish and Chips frying the foot long battered pig in blanket, which he is selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil Didsbury

