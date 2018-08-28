Search

Foodie quiz night serves up £4,000 boost for Norfolk sight loss charity

PUBLISHED: 18:12 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:33 16 December 2018

Jeremy Goss of the NNAB (left) receives the cheque from Assembly House head chef Richard Hughes (centre) and The People Kit’s Jonathan Briggs (second left), Jonathan Madden (third left), Rachel Brown (fourth left), Gareth Stevens (third right), Mary McGivern (second right) and Jason Smith (right): Pic: Andy Newman.

Andy Newman

A foodie quiz night served up a boost for Norfolk’s sight loss charity, after organisers of the event handed over a cheque for £4,000.

The People’s Kit, a group of experts from different professions who have banded together to provide a support service for county businesses, organised the event at the Assembly House in Norwich.

Organisers of the event pick a local charity to support every year, and this year the beneficiary was the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind.

The charity’s head of fundraising, former Norwich City star Jeremy Goss returned to the Assembly House to receive the cheque for £4,000, which was raised by entrance fees, an auction and a raffle.

He said: “The People Kit’s food quiz was great fun, and has become a must-attend annual event for anyone remotely interested in food or drink.

“We are extremely grateful to them, and to everyone who supported the event,”

