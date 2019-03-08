Foodbanks show increase in child poverty in north Norfolk

Pictured at the Cromer and District Foodbank's warehouse are (from left) joint project manager Tim Morton, chairman Pete Wenham, trustee Fiona Hall, and Victory Housing Trust chief executive John Archibald. Picture: Andy Newman Archant

The Cromer and District Foodbank has seen a 10pc increase in the amount of children they are feeding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mat Armitage of Norfolk Citizens Advice and Ella King of Cromer District Foodbank. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Mat Armitage of Norfolk Citizens Advice and Ella King of Cromer District Foodbank. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

This year the Foodbank, run by the Trussell Trust, has fed 3266 people with emergency food, 1295 of which were children.

Children being fed by the Foodbank has gone up from 1174 in 2017-2018, which is a 10pc increase.

Tim Morton, project manager at Cromer and District Foodbank, on Hall Road, said: "We deal with 3000 people too many, our aim is to close and shut down but I don't think that will happen any time soon.

"It is so upsetting that children are affected by poverty. Child poverty is a difficult issue but we are not just going to ignore it, we are awareness of it."

Cromer & District Foodbank. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Cromer & District Foodbank. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Foodbank, which provides emergency, essential food items for people in crisis, has seven distribution centres open across north Norfolk.

They work closely with local children's centres to provide nappies, wipes, formula milk and other essential items.

You may also want to watch:

Citizens advice are also available at three of the distribution centres including Sheringham, Cromer and Stalham.

Cromer & District Foodbank. Kevin Willimott. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Cromer & District Foodbank. Kevin Willimott. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Morton said: "Every day people in the UK go hungry for reasons such as redundancy, low income or illness. A simple box of food makes a big difference."

Foodbanks partner with a wide range of care professionals such as doctors, health visitors, social workers and police to identify people in crisis and issue them with a foodbank voucher.

Recipients then bring their voucher to a foodbank where it can be redeemed for three days' emergency food.

Volunteers meet clients over a warm drink or free hot meal and are able to signpost people to agencies able to solve the longer-term problem.

Cromer & District Foodbank. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Cromer & District Foodbank. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Morton said: "People often think that people just turn up to a foodbank and get free food, that is not the case at all.

"We have a start and end point, we help people find the relevant help they need."

Anybody who wishes to donate or has any questions should contact Mr Morton on 07826376343 or email info@cromerdistrict.foodbank.org.uk.