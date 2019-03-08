Search

Shoppers urged to donate food and supplies at Norwich shopping centre for city's foodbanks

PUBLISHED: 18:49 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:49 18 June 2019

The intu Chapelfield team donate the first items to the Norwich Foodbank donation station in the shopping centre. Picture: intu Chapelfield

intu Chapelfield

A shopping centre in Norwich will be accepting donations of food, drink and toiletries for the city's foodbanks.

Charity Norwich Foodbank says supplies run low during the summer months as parents struggling financially have the added pressure of children being off school.

The Norwich Foodbank station will be at intu Chapelfield until Sunday July 7, and visitors are being urged to drop off items such as tea bags, shampoo and long life fruit juice to help top-up supplies ahead of the school holidays.

Hannah Worsley, project manager for Norwich Foodbank, said: "Local parents on low incomes rely on free school meals to ensure their children are fed, so the summer break can add extra worry and pressure for some families.

"It costs considerably more to feed all the family when children are off school, and when finances are stretched to the limit, this is extra money that some people simply do not have.

"No child or parent should go hungry or without this summer, and Norwich shoppers can do something to help."

At the end of April 2019, Norwich Foodbank had given out more than 10,300 parcels over 12 months, its busiest year ever.

Last summer, the national Trussell Trust charity, which Norwich Foodbank is a part of, reported a UK-wide shortage when demand from hungry children spiked.

Ms Worsley added: "As well as increasing the amount of food parcels available in the summer, we also support families through our FISH school holiday clubs, providing a free hot meal and fun activities.

"Items donated at intu Chapelfield will go directly to Norwich families, so if you're visiting the centre for a day's shopping or to dine out at one of the cafes and restaurants, please think of those who may be referred to us for help and drop off any items you can.

"We promise, you'll be making a real difference; helping individuals, couples and families from Norwich who need our support most."

Sheridan Smith, marketing manager at intu Chapelfield, said: "A donation, no matter how small, will mean so much to someone living near you.

"It could be as simple as buying toiletries on a buy one get one free offer or looking through your cupboards at home."

