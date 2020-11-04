Search

Advanced search

New base for foodbank at empty town centre butchers

PUBLISHED: 15:42 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 04 November 2020

Sam Porter, Lowestoft Foodbank operations manager, after the new base opened at the former A&S Dawson�s traditional family butchers shop in Bevan Street East, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Sam Porter, Lowestoft Foodbank operations manager, after the new base opened at the former A&S Dawson�s traditional family butchers shop in Bevan Street East, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A community Foodbank has relocated to a new town centre building – and it is set to continue operating during the latest lockdown.

Sam Porter, Lowestoft Foodbank operations manager, after the new base opened at the former A&S Dawson�s traditional family butchers shop in Bevan Street East, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick HowesSam Porter, Lowestoft Foodbank operations manager, after the new base opened at the former A&S Dawson�s traditional family butchers shop in Bevan Street East, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Foodbank – which was formed in October 2017 with more than 4,000 people supplied with a three-day emergency food package during its first year of operating – has a new base at a former butcher’s shop in the town.

Now, and having helped thousands of people with food when they need it most over the past three years, the foodbank has moved from East Point Pavilion to the former A&S Dawson’s traditional family butchers shop in Bevan Street East.

Sam Porter, Lowestoft Foodbank operations manager, said: “We have moved and are now open in the premises three days a week – Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to noon.

“At the start of the first lockdown all our Foodbank distribution centres had to close down and the council gave us the use of East Point Pavilion as a central location - which was brilliant and has been great.

“As they now have funding to redevelop the site they have asked us to move on, which is fine.

“We are paying to rent this new premises and will be operating from here throughout the coming lockdown.

“We can only do this with the continuing generous donations of food by the public.”

Stark figures from earlier this year showed the vital service had reported a record spike in need as huge numbers of people in food poverty were supported amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

In April 2020 1,010 people were fed by Lowestoft Foodbank in comparison to 477 people in April 2019 as 112pc more emergency food parcels were distributed across Lowestoft, Kessingland and Saxmundham.

More than 700 people were fed in September compared to 450 the year before, showing just how important donations are at this time.

Mr Porter said: “Currently we are short of tinned vegetables, rice pudding, custard and tinned fruit – but we do have ample supplies of pasta.

“If anyone wishes to give anything Christmas related, we would love to have it but request that it gets to us by the first week of December at the latest – if not we will be feeding people mince pies well into February!”

‘A tough Christmas period’

Lowestoft Foodbank is led by Lowestoft Community Church, in conjunction with poverty charity the Trussell Trust, and is supported by Lowestoft Rising and Access Community Trust.

Sam Porter, Lowestoft Foodbank operations manager, said: “We also provide non-food items and work with the Hygiene Bank who also have collection points in supermarkets.

“They pass things to us and also need donations except for sanitary products of which they have an adequate stock.

“Over the last three to four months we have been feeding on average 800 people per month.

“So we are appealing to the public to please keep giving at the supermarket collection points because that is the easiest way of getting things to us.

“There’s going to be more and more people in difficulties and needing our help because of the lockdown, because of businesses closing and with furlough ending in December.

“It is going to be a tough Christmas period for a lot of people.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car seized by police after they find broken down vehicle on Acle Straight

Broken down car on Acle Straight. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We can’t waste our time’: lockdown breakers to face tougher police response in Norfolk

Crowds in Gentleman's Walk the day before the second lockdown begins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We lost 11 residents to Covid’ - care worker on life in one home

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/OCSKAYMARK

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

‘We can’t waste our time’: lockdown breakers to face tougher police response in Norfolk

Crowds in Gentleman's Walk the day before the second lockdown begins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY