Greggs product recalled over 'possible presence of glass'

Published: 2:23 PM May 23, 2021

Greggs has recalled some of its vegetable bakes sold in Iceland stores. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A Greggs product has been recalled over worries it may contain "small pieces of green glass".

The Food Standards Agency has issued a recall notice for Greggs Vegetable Bakes (two pack) sold in Iceland stores.

It advises people not to eat any such 310g product bought from an Iceland store which has any of the following best-before dates: September 26, 2021; September 12, 2021; September 11, 2021; August 28, 2021; August 15, 2021; July 31, 2021; July 25, 2021, July 5, 2021, July 4, 2021; June 27, 2021 and June 19, 2021.

The notice said: "The product may contain small pieces of green glass which presents a safety risk."

Update: @GreggsOfficial extends its recall of Vegetable Bakes (2 pack) because they may contain small pieces of green glass #FoodAlert https://t.co/YA3APt5TUf pic.twitter.com/E1KWzLz2HG — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) May 21, 2021

No other Greggs products sold in Iceland stores are affected, while the product recall notice also does not cover any items sold in Greggs stores.

Anyone who has bought a two pack of frozen Greggs Vegetable Bakes from Iceland is advised to return it to the store for a full refund.