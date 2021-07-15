Supermarket sandwiches recalled over 'unknown foreign body'
Co-op is recalling some of its sandwiches amid concerns over the presence of "an unknown foreign body".
The Food Standards Agency has issued a notice to advise of the recall of the supermarket's tuna mayo sandwich.
It is displaying notices in all its stores which sell the product.
The notice from the FSA said: "Co-op is recalling Co-op tuna mayo sandwich because the product has been found to contain a foreign body. The presence of an unknown foreign body makes this product unsafe to eat.
If you have bought the product do not eat it.
"Instead, return the product to nearest Co-op store for a refund, or if you are self-isolating or shielding please contact our Customer Careline 0800 0686 727 or customer.careline@coop.co.uk"
Sandwiches with a use by date of July 15 are affected.
