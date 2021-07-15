Supermarket sandwiches recalled over 'unknown foreign body'

Published: 3:28 PM July 15, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM July 15, 2021

The Food Standards Agency has issued a recall notice for Co-op tuna mayo sandwiches (not pictured). - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Co-op is recalling some of its sandwiches amid concerns over the presence of "an unknown foreign body".

The Food Standards Agency has issued a notice to advise of the recall of the supermarket's tuna mayo sandwich.

It is displaying notices in all its stores which sell the product.

The notice from the FSA said: "Co-op is recalling Co-op tuna mayo sandwich because the product has been found to contain a foreign body. The presence of an unknown foreign body makes this product unsafe to eat.

Co-op tuna mayo sandwiches have been recalled. - Credit: Co-op

If you have bought the product do not eat it.

You may also want to watch:

"Instead, return the product to nearest Co-op store for a refund, or if you are self-isolating or shielding please contact our Customer Careline 0800 0686 727 or customer.careline@coop.co.uk"

Sandwiches with a use by date of July 15 are affected.