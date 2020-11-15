Search

Advanced search

‘Many are living on the breadline’- Food Justice conference to tackle regional poverty

PUBLISHED: 10:39 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:39 15 November 2020

Sol Rivett with the six trolleys worth of food from Central England Co-op in Cromer he donated to Cromer Food Bank. Picture: CO-OP

Sol Rivett with the six trolleys worth of food from Central England Co-op in Cromer he donated to Cromer Food Bank. Picture: CO-OP

Archant

The East of England Co-op is turning the spotlight on the plight of regional food poverty through its free Food Justice Conference held in association with Archant.

The church hall at St Peter’s Church, Brandon, has become a makeshift food bank during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: St Peter's ChurchThe church hall at St Peter’s Church, Brandon, has become a makeshift food bank during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: St Peter's Church

The community retailer is urging charities and local authorities across the region to take part in the event held on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Topics up for discussion will be the ways in which communities have “risen to the challenge” of providing access to food during the pandemic, and how we can all work together to support hungry families in the long-term.

East of England Co-op joint chief executive Niall O’Keeffe said: “We are very aware that the last few months have caused extreme hardship in our region for many individuals and families, who have found themselves living on the breadline and with no other option than to call for help to put food on their table.

“We have been very moved by the dedication of local foodbanks and other organisations, who have been working around the clock to providing support to their communities in their hour of need and who will face immense uncertainty in the months ahead.

The East of England Co-op is holding a regional food justice conference next week which is free to attend. Picture: Ruth LawesThe East of England Co-op is holding a regional food justice conference next week which is free to attend. Picture: Ruth Lawes

You may also want to watch:

“I urge anyone representing a charity, community group or local authority in this region to take part in our free Food Justice Conference.

“If we all pull together, we can achieve much more and it’s crucial that we act now to ensure that everyone in our communities can fulfil the basic human need to eat well.”

Since the beginning of the outbreak, the East of England Co-op has donated over £82,000 to local foodbanks.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford campaign to end child povety has won the backing of East of England Co-opManchester United's Marcus Rashford campaign to end child povety has won the backing of East of England Co-op

Other initiatives have included a six-week summer ‘holiday hunger’ foodbank drive, which encouraged shoppers at its stores in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex to donate five tonnes of foodbank items to support families over the school holidays.

It is also part of Marcus Rashfod’s Child Food Poverty Taskforce. The campaign successfully called for extra government funding to expand free school meals to every child from a household on Universal Credit, reaching an additional 1.5m children aged 7-16. It also called for an increase in the value of Healthy Start vouchers from £3.25 to £4.25 a week, which helps pregnant women and parents with children under four to buy basic foods.

To register for the East of England Food Justice Conference and for the full programme, visit www.eastofengland.coop/community/foodpoverty/food-justice-conference

MORE: Protesters round on MP over vote against free school meal extension

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

A search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Police and Coastguard searching for missing windsurfer

Hunstanton Beach, where police have been searching for a missing man.Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

DPD driver gets stuck on farmer’s field

The DPD driver had to be rescued by a tractor. Photo: Carole Gidney

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

A search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Can you help rehome cat found with a broken jaw?

Adonis is a five-year-old male Bengal cat Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

‘Many are living on the breadline’- Food Justice conference to tackle regional poverty

Sol Rivett with the six trolleys worth of food from Central England Co-op in Cromer he donated to Cromer Food Bank. Picture: CO-OP

Bring it on! Hugill loving the competition for Canaries starting spot

Jordan Hugill of Norwich and Michael Ihiekwe of Rotherham United in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at the New York Stadium, Rotherham Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 17/10/2020

Norwich City rumour mill: Glasgow Rangers back in for Kenny McLean

Kenny McLean in action for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images