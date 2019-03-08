Search

Zero hygiene rating for village service station

PUBLISHED: 12:36 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 17 July 2019

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

Archant

A village service station has been given a food hygiene rating of zero.

West Norfolk council inspectors visited Whitehouse Service Station on Lynn Road, Gayton, last month.

They said "major improvement" was needed in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

They added "urgent improvement" was needed to the cleanliness and condition of the building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, to enable good food hygiene.

Lastly, they said "urgent improvement" was needed to checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Inspectors said they needed to see evidence that staff know about food safety, and have confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

A man who gave his name as Jez at the station said standards had improved and there were no longer problems at the premises.

