Everything you need to know about Sandringham Food and Drink Festival this weekend

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Henry Barrett, 9, from Long Stratton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

The line-up features something for everyone, from great food and drink to crafts, demonstrations and lots of shopping.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Chef Arnaud Stevens giving a demo. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Chef Arnaud Stevens giving a demo. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Celebrity chefs, vibrant street food, a buffet of producers and more family fun than you can shake a stick at - that's what you can expect at 2019's Sandringham Food and Drink Festival.

Returning for its fifth year, this is surely one of the very best foodie events in the East of England, offering two full days of eating, drinking, demonstrations and entertainment. Taking place this Saturday and Sunday (August 3 and 4) at the Sandringham Estate, perhaps a first point of call is to head over and see the line-up of chefs from the region and further afield, who'll be out in force showing off their skills.

Norfolk's very own, inimitable Galton Blackiston of Michelin starred Morston Hall, will be on stage on Saturday. Galton is supported by the Wholefood Warrior Eva Humphries who'll have lots science and nutrition-based food and diet tips. Also on stage is award-winning butcher Johnny Pusztai and Ben Bartlett, an al fresco chef and author of two books specialising in barbecuing - so there'll be plenty of advice you can take home with you.

Ready Steady Cook favourite Antony Worrall Thompson headlines the main stage on Sunday, followed by someone you might more readily recognised from the soaps! Sean Wilson, best known for playing Martin Platt on Coronation Street, started his own cheese company seven years ago (to much acclaim). And Ben Bartlett also returns on Sunday.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

If watching all that cooking gets your tummy rumbling, head for the piazza area where you can feast on dishes from around the world while listening to music from Kevin O'Regan, the Bill Bailey Band and Bill Bernadin.

There truly will be something for everyone here. Burgers and raclette melts cooked over a little engine from BBQ Smoking Train. Classic English pies and mash from Hungry Fox. Authentic pizzas from La Vera Pizza. Fresh seafood from The Mussel Pod. And a punchy taste of Indian street food from the Little Punjab Food Company.

You may also want to watch:

A large real ale tent will provide liquid refreshment alongside bars selling wine, fizz, cocktails, ciders, perries and soft drinks.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

And there's a treat in store for shellfish fans at the Fruit De Mer Restaurant where the Crabstock Boys will be sourcing and serving huge platters of fresh crab, lobster, mussels, oysters, clams and more, with crusty bread, dips and lemon wedges. Tickets for the eatery are sold separately and go quickly, so book now to avoid disappointment if you want to make fish the dish of your day.

And onto the food halls, where both local and national stalls come together selling anything and everything- pickles, sauces, dips, cakes, gins, cheese - so don't forget those canvas bags.

Candy Carnival will be tempting you with their handmade cream and butter fudge - all gluten and preservative free. Flavours range from classic vanilla to the pretty raspberry ripple and mint chocolate swirl. Over at the Isle of Wight Garlic Farm stand sample all the relishes and chutneys they produce, from the mild mannered but flavoursome garlic mayonnaise to Vampire's Revenge - a sweet but fiery hot plum chutney. And there'll be difficult decisions over at the Giggly Pig stall. Producing sausages from their own rare breed Saddlebacks, the range they bring to shows is enormous - be it Welsh dragon, hickory smoked, cider apple or honey and mustard.

Aside from food there is much to see and do (ideal if you're taking along children or grandchildren). The Moment in Time History Group are travelling back through the years to when cooking was over an open fire and sauces were crafted using a pestle and mortar. There will be workshops in bread and chocolate making. Look out for crafts a fairground and puppet shows. And in Crafts Corner watch in awe as true artisans demonstrate chainsaw carving, blacksmithing, glassblowing and more, complemented by craft stalls.

Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Sandringham Food and Drink Festival, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tickets for the event are available here or you can pay on the day. It's £10 for adults, £9 for over 65s and £3 for children. Parking is free and entry is from 10am to 6pm.

You can bring your dog along, but note they can't go in the food halls. Plus mobility scooters can be arrange for those who need them.