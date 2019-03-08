Watch top chefs, eat free cake and sample local produce on Norfolk Day 2019

Chef Proprietor Daniel Smith ofThe Ingham Swan Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Look out for these food and drink events in the county this weekend.

Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Richard Bainbridge, owner of Benedicts restaurant Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Award-winning chefs

One of the region's best rural events takes place over the weekend of July 27 and 28 - Worstead Festival. In addition to arena attractions, crafts, a heavy horse show and chainsaw carving, the festival will play host to some of the best of the best in Norfolk's foodie world.

In the demo kitchen on Saturday pick up tips from Charlie Hodson and Ruddy Muddy at 10.45am, from Candi Robertson at midday, Richard Bainbridge of Benedicts at 1pm, Mason Wolltorton of The Shop, South Walsham at 2pm, Dan Smith of The Ingham Swan at 3pm and Simon Hunter Marsh at 4pm.

Sunday kicks off with A De Piff The Spice Man at 11am, Alex Clare of The Ingham Swan at midday, Ashley Williamson of Benedicts at 1pm, Roger Hickman at 2pm and Steve Norgate of Beechwood Hotel at 3pm.Refresh yourself at the Pimms & Prosecco Bar by the village hall, or with local beer and cider at the Sunflower Bar in Mill Hill Field. Plus there will be a roll call of producers in the Best of Norfolk Food and Drink Marquee - from Wild Knight and What a Hoot, to East Coast Chilli Co and Harrison Chocolatiers. The event is open from 10am to 6pm and costs £6pp (free for under 12s). There's free parking with a tractor shuttle service from the car park and station. And well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, have collaborated to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Norfolk Brewhouse along with Smartmouth brewery in Norfolk VA, USA, have collaborated to create a transatlantic beer for Norfolk Day. Co- founder David Holliday. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Collaboration beer

The East of England Co-op's Producer of the Year, The Norfolk Brewhouse, has teamed up with Smartmouth Brewing Company in Norfolk, Virginia, to develop the golden 5% ABV beer, Pond Hopper especially for Norfolk Day. A cross between a British pale ale and a hoppy American IPA, Pond Hopper will be available at more than 70 pubs in Norfolk, while a stronger version of the same name will be launched in the USA at Smartmouth Brewery tap in the States.

David Holliday of The Norfolk Brewhouse said: "We had great feedback to the story behind our first Norfolk Day beer last year…so this year we wanted to use the opportunity to reach out to other Norfolks. We really want this to be the start of stronger connections, by all sorts of people and organisations, between the two Norfolks as we share so much history between us."

Fairhaven Woodlands and Water Garden will have a special Norfolk Day menu on Saturday, July 27 Picture: Fairhaven Fairhaven Woodlands and Water Garden will have a special Norfolk Day menu on Saturday, July 27 Picture: Fairhaven

A special Norfolk Day menu

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden in South Walsham has gone all-out to craft a menu for the day, with every dish (mainly priced under £7) being composed of locally sourced ingredients. Bookings are advisable for the menu (served from midday) which includes Cromer crab in a lime and ginger scented cream sauce on a pillow of linguine, Fairhaven leek and Binham Blue cheese quiche with new potatoes, and Papworth Farm sausages on creamy mash with onion gravy and Hall Farm runner beans. Pudding is a Fairhaven raspberry tart, but Norfolk cake and cupcakes will be available on the day too.

The WI is handing out hundreds of pieces of free cake in Norfolk for Norfolk Day Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto The WI is handing out hundreds of pieces of free cake in Norfolk for Norfolk Day Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Free cake

Norfolk WI is looking to hand out over 2,000 slices of cake across the county with the federation's members embracing the 100 Ways with Cake theme, also marking the WI's centenary. A garden party with BBC Radio Norfolk will be hosted at Evelyn Suffield House on Norfolk Day where there'll be refreshments, cakes given away and more. Check out your local WI to see where and what time they are handing out cake. Examples include Great Ormesby from 10am to midday in the village centre, Brundall Evening WI coffee morning at Brundall Memorial Hall from 10am to midday, Woodside WI at St Andrew's Centre on Friday, July 26, and Barnham Broom and District WI serving cake and tea at Barnham Broom Village Hall from 2pm to 4pm.

Raveningham Gardens, Raveningham Hall. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Raveningham Gardens, Raveningham Hall. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Support a historical estate

As part of Norfolk Day weekend Aestival - a summer fair showcasing the best of Norfolk- takes place at Raveningham Gardens with CPRE Norfolk and Norfolk Historic Buildings Trust. Entry to the event (on Sunday, July 28) is £5 per person and in addition to appearances from local designers and craftspeople, live music, archery, art installations, a dinosaur egg trail, Norfolk dialect test and vintage car display, there will be loads for food-lovers to sink their teeth into. Raveningham Café is to serve lunches, snacks and drinks all day. There will be a picnic area set-up. And Wildcraft Brewery host a bar and barbecue with both meat and vegetarian options. Loads of award-winning and highly respected food producers, many of them Proudly Norfolk members are to descend on the grounds too. Buy artisanal terrines and pates, cooked slowly and with love by Blackbird Cottage. Cool down with Danns ice cream. Pick up some links for the barbecue from Banyard's Bangers. And stock up your cellar with spirits from Bullards, Archangel Distilleries and others.