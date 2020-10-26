Food and drink traders boost for iconic seafront pavilion

The East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Businesses are being offered an “exciting opportunity” to trade within a restyled seafront pavilion.

An artists impression of the restyled East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. Picture: East Suffolk Council An artists impression of the restyled East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. Picture: East Suffolk Council

Local food and drink traders have the chance to be a part of the regeneration of East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft, which once complete will be managed by the organisers of the First Light Festival.

The pavilion is currently being redesigned by international designers Hemingway Design and Norwich-based Hudson Architects.

It will be restyled to create a thriving food hall and also a local events venue that will inject a new lease of life into Lowestoft’s seafront.

The new facility will be managed by First Light Festival CIC – the company which oversees First Light Festival.

And now First Light Festival CIC is seeking expressions of interest from experienced food and drink businesses to run the in-house bar and café as resident traders.

They also want to hear from start-ups, traders and producers interested in leasing a space for their pop-up business.

The first phase of the regeneration work is scheduled for completion in March 2021.

To complement the bar and café area and trading space for small entrepreneurial ‘pop-up’ businesses, First Light CIC will curate a cultural and community programme including live music, DJs and performances while also developing a raft of markets, seasonal and private hire events.

Genevieve Christie, director of First Light Festival, said: “The designs for the redevelopment of the East Point Pavilion look fantastic – we cannot wait to help create a vibrant and exciting venue and programme for the people of Lowestoft!

“We would love to hear from all sorts of traders – this is a great opportunity for start-ups hoping to trial their business, as well as for experienced foodies wanting to expand their offer to new locations.”

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Economic Development, said: “The inaugural First Light Festival captured the imaginations of the local community and visitors from across the country, and this is an exciting opportunity to expand on some of the ideas which made the event so successful.

“The East Point Pavilion is a key part of the seafront and bringing it back into use will act as a catalyst for further regeneration in the local area.”

South Beach Vision

The First Light Festival evolved from the ongoing South Beach Vision project in Lowestoft – a collaboration between Hemingway Design, led by Wayne Hemingway MBE, East Suffolk Council, arts charity Flipside and other local partners and businesses.

The festival is set to return to Lowestoft’s South Beach in June 2021.

After East Suffolk Council was awarded £720,000 through the Government’s Towns Fund in July, a revamp of Lowestoft’s iconic East Point Pavilion was confirmed.

The repurposing of the building will be led by Norwich-based Hudson Architects, who have submitted a planning application to East Suffolk Council, supported by Hemingway Design.

Food and drink businesses, start-ups, traders and producers interested in leasing a space can go to firstlightlowestoft.com/east-point-pavilion for more details.

A range of affordable and flexible rental terms will be available for pop-up businesses.