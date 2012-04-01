Search

Advanced search

Fond memories shared of village’s waving man

PUBLISHED: 06:00 05 April 2020

George Martin, who used to sit on the side of Fakenham Road in Taverham and wave at passers by. Picture; Layla Howe

George Martin, who used to sit on the side of Fakenham Road in Taverham and wave at passers by. Picture; Layla Howe

Layla Howe

For many years, George Martin was a familiar sight to people travelling through his village, sat in a wheelchair waving on passers-by.

Floral tributes which were left outside of George Martin's home on Fakeham Road. Picture: Lalya HoweFloral tributes which were left outside of George Martin's home on Fakeham Road. Picture: Lalya Howe

Lorry driver Mr Martin would spend hours upon hours sat outside his home on Fakenham Road in Taverham, speaking to people who walked by and giving friendly waves to passing motorists.

And it appears this simplest of pastimes left a lasting impact on the community, as eight years on from his death fond memories are still being shared of him on social media.

The flood of memories came after his grand-niece Layla Howe shared a picture of him on a Facebook community group - prompting a wave of tributes and well wishes.

Miss Howe, who now lives in the house he left with her newborn son Tommy, said: “He was just such a lovely man, so funny and generous. He used to live with my mum and would treat her like his own daughter.

You may also want to watch:

“When his anniversary came around I thought I would share a picture of him and see if anybody remembered him, expecting maybe a few people to say they did.

“I was over-whelmed by just how many people remember him and how fondly they spoke of him. It was just lovely.”

Liz Howe, her mother and Mr Martin’s niece, added: “I think he just used to love being outside and would sit out there basically all day, only really coming on for meal breaks. People just got so used to seeing him out there.

“Everybody used to stop and talk to him and drivers would pip their horn at him and he used to just love it. Layla moved in two years later and after he died people would still toot their horn as they went by.

“It’s really nice that people still remember him so well and so fondly. He was certainly a character and it is quite touching that people still think so highly of him. We need things like that at the moment.

“He almost became a part of Taverham.”

Mr Martin died at the age of 86 on April 1, 2012.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Nine things that may never be the same again

British Airways aircraft parked up at Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Eight more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK death toll jumps by 708

Hospitals in Norfolk have recorded more coronavirus related deaths. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

‘We’re desperate’: Firm producing masks for key workers begs for support

Making face visors at Panel Graphic. Picture: Panel Graphic

WATCH: Market towns empty as people adhere to lockdown

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I have been paid to carry out a reputation attack’: Boss tells of another chilling coronavirus scam

Jamie Minors, an estate agent, was targeted by a bribery scam. Pic: Jamie Minors/Archant

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Details of almost 30 people arrested in Norfolk following lockdown

Cromer police Pc Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, check the closed play park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eight more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK death toll jumps by 708

Hospitals in Norfolk have recorded more coronavirus related deaths. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Cory Varney: If you build it, they will come - The definitive Norwich City story

Alex Pritchard left for Huddersfield shortly after he had returned to fitness Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Charity worker heartbroken after coronavirus stops friends and family attending her father’s funeral

Jack Fincham, former school caretaker and member of Norwich Nature Friends, who has died aged 96 in March 2020. Picture: Julie Bennett

Fond memories shared of village’s waving man

George Martin, who used to sit on the side of Fakenham Road in Taverham and wave at passers by. Picture; Layla Howe

‘I have been paid to carry out a reputation attack’: Boss tells of another chilling coronavirus scam

Jamie Minors, an estate agent, was targeted by a bribery scam. Pic: Jamie Minors/Archant
Drive 24