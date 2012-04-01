Fond memories shared of village’s waving man

George Martin, who used to sit on the side of Fakenham Road in Taverham and wave at passers by. Picture; Layla Howe Layla Howe

For many years, George Martin was a familiar sight to people travelling through his village, sat in a wheelchair waving on passers-by.

Floral tributes which were left outside of George Martin's home on Fakeham Road. Picture: Lalya Howe Floral tributes which were left outside of George Martin's home on Fakeham Road. Picture: Lalya Howe

Lorry driver Mr Martin would spend hours upon hours sat outside his home on Fakenham Road in Taverham, speaking to people who walked by and giving friendly waves to passing motorists.

And it appears this simplest of pastimes left a lasting impact on the community, as eight years on from his death fond memories are still being shared of him on social media.

The flood of memories came after his grand-niece Layla Howe shared a picture of him on a Facebook community group - prompting a wave of tributes and well wishes.

Miss Howe, who now lives in the house he left with her newborn son Tommy, said: “He was just such a lovely man, so funny and generous. He used to live with my mum and would treat her like his own daughter.

“When his anniversary came around I thought I would share a picture of him and see if anybody remembered him, expecting maybe a few people to say they did.

“I was over-whelmed by just how many people remember him and how fondly they spoke of him. It was just lovely.”

Liz Howe, her mother and Mr Martin’s niece, added: “I think he just used to love being outside and would sit out there basically all day, only really coming on for meal breaks. People just got so used to seeing him out there.

“Everybody used to stop and talk to him and drivers would pip their horn at him and he used to just love it. Layla moved in two years later and after he died people would still toot their horn as they went by.

“It’s really nice that people still remember him so well and so fondly. He was certainly a character and it is quite touching that people still think so highly of him. We need things like that at the moment.

“He almost became a part of Taverham.”

Mr Martin died at the age of 86 on April 1, 2012.