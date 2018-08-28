Search

Advanced search

Market stall provides 50 fruit and veg boxes to Norwich Foodbank

PUBLISHED: 09:29 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:29 24 December 2018

Robert and Shelley Folland, who run the Folland Organics market stall in Norwich. Photo: Folland Organics

Robert and Shelley Folland, who run the Folland Organics market stall in Norwich. Photo: Folland Organics

Archant

A Norwich market stall has helped spread festive cheer by providing 50 organic fruit and vegetable boxes to the city’s foodbank.

Folland Organics put a poster on its stall earlier this month appealing for people to fund a £10 box for those in need this Christmas. Photo: Folland OrganicsFolland Organics put a poster on its stall earlier this month appealing for people to fund a £10 box for those in need this Christmas. Photo: Folland Organics

Folland Organics put a poster on its stall earlier this month appealing for people to fund a £10 box for those in need this Christmas.

Since then, people from as far away as America have donated money and within two weeks 50 boxes had been funded.

Shelley Folland, who runs the stall with her partner Robert, said: “We’re really grateful to everyone that has helped and contributed and to Norwich Foodbank for helping us to get these healthy, tasty festive boxes to people that really need them.”

The boxes, which were delivered last week to families by Norwich Foodbank and its partners, contained potatoes, carrots, parsnips, cabbage, apples and clementines.

Folland Organics put a poster on its stall earlier this month appealing for people to fund a £10 box for those in need this Christmas. Photo: Folland OrganicsFolland Organics put a poster on its stall earlier this month appealing for people to fund a £10 box for those in need this Christmas. Photo: Folland Organics

For more information about Norwich Foodbank and what is needed this time of year, visit www.norwichfoodbank.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

WATCH: Couple discover cobwebs and live maggot inside packet of cereal

Sylvester Coleman and his partner Jade Kadolski discovered cobwebs and a maggot inside a box of cereal bought from Tesco in Swaffham. Picture: Sylvester Coleman

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Man dies in Suffolk crash which closed road for eight hours

A fatal road traffic collission occurred on the B112 between Mildenhall and Lakenheath on Sunday December 23rd. The road is now open Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Flying Techniques: Aerobatics in the Pitts

#includeImage($article, 225)

Van's RV-8

#includeImage($article, 225)

Daher TBM 930’s latest features demonstrated in new video

#includeImage($article, 225)

Flight Test: Piper’s Classic Cruiser - The Comanche

#includeImage($article, 225)

Danger Areas

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk GPs not sure how long patients wait for appointments

Doctors in Norfolk don't know how long patients are waiting for appointments. Photo: Getty Images

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Family to be reunited with missing man Josh Barnes

Josh Barnes, who had been missing since the early hours of Saturday, December 22 is to be reunited with his family after being found. Picture: The Barnes family

Who will support the homeless this Christmas - and how you can help

Charities, community groups and churches will come together on Christmas to support rough sleepers and those in need. Photo: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists