Folk on The Pier announces headliners for 21st festival

Oysterband will close next year's Folk on the Pier. Picture: Iconic Music and Media Archant

Cromer’s popular music festival will be 21-years-old when it returns to the town’s Pavilion Theatre next year.

Folk on the Pier, which runs from May 10 to 12, will celebrate its coming of age with a line-up featuring some of the most highly respected stars of the folk-rock world.

The festival offers six concerts over the three days each with a top name headliner and with only a handful of full weekend passes available tickets for the individual concerts are now on sale.

The Friday afternoon concert will see a rare performance by John Tams and Barry Coope, duetting on many of Tams’ powerful songs.

In the evening a collective of musicians from across the world will treat fans of Fairport Convention to their interpretations of the songs of Sandy Denny.

The six-piece line-up includes songstress Sally Barker and members of a number of other favourite bands who have appeared at Folk on the Pier over the years.

Saturday’s afternoon concert will feature a set from festival patron Ashley Hutchings, the founding father of British folk-rock.

He will perform with singer-songwriter Becky Mills. Together, they will perform songs from each of their new albums.

Closing Saturday evening’s concert will be Daphne’s Flight, which comprises five singer-songwriters.

The line-up includes Chris While, Julie Matthews and Christine Collister, who are no strangers to the festival, with Melanie Harrold and Helen Watson appearing for the first time.

Sunday takes on a strong party atmosphere with a rousing set by up-and-coming band Merry Hell headlining the afternoon concert and Oysterband, who recently celebrated 40 years of touring, closing the show.

Festival organiser Scott Butler said: “Having Oysterband as our final act is the perfect way to close the festival.

“They are by far one of the most often requested artists by our audience and certainly one of my favourite folk-rock acts.

“it was my love of folk-rock that inspired the very first festival in 1999 and Oysterband are masters of the genre.”

Tickets are now on sale from the Pavilion Theatre box-office 01263 512495, www.thecromerpier.com

Details of the full festival line-up will be announced shortly.