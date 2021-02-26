News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Organisers cancel folk festival for second year running

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 1:14 PM February 26, 2021   
Scott Butler, the curator of Folk on the Pier, at 2019's event.

Scott Butler, the curator of Folk on the Pier, at 2019's event. - Credit: Folk on the Pier

A Norfolk folk festival has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Folk on the Pier, was scheduled to take place at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre on May 7, 8 and 9 2021.

But, after the government revealed its plan for how lockdown restrictions will be eased, the festival has been postponed for a second year running.

Scott Butler, the festival curator, said despite the rollout of the vaccine, due to uncertainty around when certain events would be able to take place at full capacity he had decided to postpone the festival again.

The event will now take place on May 6, 7 and 8, 2022, with the same line-up as would have appeared at the 2020 event.

He said: "‘The line-up for 2020 was always going to be a special line-up; I am totally overwhelmed that those artists have such faith in Folk on the Pier that they have been willing to commit to a second postponement."

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to

Budget predictions: Furlough, wealth tax and VAT cuts

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Lloyd McMurtary leaving Norwich Magistrates Court after admitting failing to stop after a fatal crash in September last year.

Mother's devastation after son killed in crash 'one minute from home'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police are on the scene of an incident in Norwich.

Road closed after police incident in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Aylmer Tower. Photo: Archant

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in group attack

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus