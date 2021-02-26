Organisers cancel folk festival for second year running

Published: 1:14 PM February 26, 2021

Scott Butler, the curator of Folk on the Pier, at 2019's event. - Credit: Folk on the Pier

A Norfolk folk festival has been cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Folk on the Pier, was scheduled to take place at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre on May 7, 8 and 9 2021.

But, after the government revealed its plan for how lockdown restrictions will be eased, the festival has been postponed for a second year running.

Scott Butler, the festival curator, said despite the rollout of the vaccine, due to uncertainty around when certain events would be able to take place at full capacity he had decided to postpone the festival again.

The event will now take place on May 6, 7 and 8, 2022, with the same line-up as would have appeared at the 2020 event.

He said: "‘The line-up for 2020 was always going to be a special line-up; I am totally overwhelmed that those artists have such faith in Folk on the Pier that they have been willing to commit to a second postponement."