Motorists warned to be careful after spate of crashes

PUBLISHED: 07:45 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 05 November 2019

Police warned people to drive carefully after attending several accidents over night. Photo: Police

Drivers have been urged to take care after a spate of crashes and thick early morning fog.

Police said all three emergency services had faced a busy night on Monday as a combination of wet leaves, mud and darkness saw several accidents on the county's roads.

In a tweet, South Norfolk police urged people to "slow down".

This morning has seen thick fog blanket the region, and with reports that people are driving without headlights, motorists are being reminded to drive to the conditions.

The fog should lift during the morning, with a cloudy day ahead and some rain possible.

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.

