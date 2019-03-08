Flights grounded and planes unable to land at Norwich Airport due to fog

Norwich Airport. Pic: Archant Archant

Flights have been grounded at Norwich airport and others struggling to land due to heavy fog.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Airport flights delayed due to fog. Photo:Antony Kelly Norwich Airport flights delayed due to fog. Photo:Antony Kelly

Flights travelling to Manchester have been delayed by four hours, with those hoping to take off at 7am having to wait until 11am to leave Norwich.

Passengers travelling with Loganair and British Airways have been affected by the delay.

You may also want to watch:

The 10.05am flight from Norwich to Edinburgh is also affected, with passengers expected to be delayed by around an hour.

Flights into the airport have been forced to circle the area, with passengers travelling from Amsterdam expected to land an hour after the scheduled time.

A second flight, the 7.56am Luxair from Luxembourg to Luqa Malta International Airport, has also been circling the airport for several hours.

A spokesman for Norwich Airport said the delays were due to heavy fog, but that staff were optimistic visibility would continue to improve throughout the morning and flights would return to normal.