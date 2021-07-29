Fly-tippers dumped dead relative's rubbish – just half a mile from recycling centre
- Credit: Breckland Council
The household waste belonging to a Breckland resident who died was fly-tipped into private bins at a council office – just a few hundred yards away from a recycling centre.
Clothes, cardboard, boxes and electrical items were fly-tipped at the site of Breckland Council's Dereham office in Walpole Loke, despite signage that they were for commercial use only.
CCTV caught the culprits rushing to dispose of the waste, before getting back in their car and speeding away.
Investigators found the car belonged to a London resident, but that the waste dumped was that of someone who lived locally.
They also figured out one of the pair was a relative of that resident who had died, and that they had been clearing out the home – but chose not to use the nearby recycling centre at Trafalgar Business Park.
The duo were fined £600 between them.
The council's member for waste and environment Gordon Bambridge said: "I am truly disappointed that two people decided to fly tip waste at our office in Dereham, rather than take it to a local recycling centre.
"Crystal clear signage is in place explaining they were private bins and no fly tipping was allowed. I hope this acts as a deterrence to others who might consider fly tipping waste not only in our rural communities, but also in our market towns, public car parks or office complexes."