'Dangerous hazard' dumped by fly-tippers blocks village road

Published: 8:49 AM December 8, 2020

The fly-tipped waste blocking the road at Dam Lane in Kessingland. Picture: East Suffolk Council Facebook - Credit: East Suffolk Council Facebook

Drivers are being warned about "a dangerous hazard" blocking a village road after rubbish was dumped by fly-tippers.

Investigations are under way after waste was dumped on Dam Lane in Kessingland, which is accessible off the A12 or via Black Street in Gisleham near Lowestoft.

Posts on the East Suffolk Council Facebook and Twitter pages said: "Please be aware that Dam Lane in Kessingland is currently inaccessible due to fly-tipped waste blocking the road, creating a dangerous hazard to drivers."

East Suffolk Norse attended the site "to carry out an investigation" on Monday, December 7 and they are returning today (Tuesday) to remove the waste.

East Suffolk Council said: "Due to the size of the fly-tip, they are returning with a tractor and bucket to carry out the big, heavy job.

"If you have seen anything or have any information that might help us identify those responsible, please report this to us by calling 0333 016 2000 or using the online reporting tool on the East Suffolk website.

"Fly-tipping is never okay and where possible we will seek to prosecute anyone caught illegally dumping waste."