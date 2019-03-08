Fly high at aerodrome charity open day

Student Hannah Lev, 14, in the weightshift microlight at Northrepps Aerodrome with pilot Kevin Smith. Picture: ANDY NEWMAN Archant

Pilots are set to fly visitors into the sky for For Northrepps Aerodrome's big charity open day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ikarus C42b in the air at Northrepps Aerodrome. Picture: ANDY NEWMAN The Ikarus C42b in the air at Northrepps Aerodrome. Picture: ANDY NEWMAN

The Aerodrome is running the event to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

A spokesperson from the aerodrome said: "We have this open day every two years and use it to show visitors what we do, as well as raising funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance."

You may also want to watch:

Northrepps Aerodrome is a privately-owned airfield south west of the village of Northrepps,

Former members of the Norfolk & Norwich Aero Club, at the Northrepps Aerodrome. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Former members of the Norfolk & Norwich Aero Club, at the Northrepps Aerodrome. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Providing the weather is suitable, visitors will be offered short flights in all sorts of flying machines in exchange for a donation to charity.

In 2017, the charity event raised more than £3000.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 17 from 10am-4pm. If it is too wet and windy on that day, it will be held on the Sunday instead.

For more information visit www.flycromer.com