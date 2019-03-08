Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fly high at aerodrome charity open day

PUBLISHED: 15:03 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 19 July 2019

Student Hannah Lev, 14, in the weightshift microlight at Northrepps Aerodrome with pilot Kevin Smith. Picture: ANDY NEWMAN

Student Hannah Lev, 14, in the weightshift microlight at Northrepps Aerodrome with pilot Kevin Smith. Picture: ANDY NEWMAN

Archant

Pilots are set to fly visitors into the sky for For Northrepps Aerodrome's big charity open day.

The Ikarus C42b in the air at Northrepps Aerodrome. Picture: ANDY NEWMANThe Ikarus C42b in the air at Northrepps Aerodrome. Picture: ANDY NEWMAN

The Aerodrome is running the event to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

A spokesperson from the aerodrome said: "We have this open day every two years and use it to show visitors what we do, as well as raising funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance."

You may also want to watch:

Northrepps Aerodrome is a privately-owned airfield south west of the village of Northrepps,

Former members of the Norfolk & Norwich Aero Club, at the Northrepps Aerodrome. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFormer members of the Norfolk & Norwich Aero Club, at the Northrepps Aerodrome. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Providing the weather is suitable, visitors will be offered short flights in all sorts of flying machines in exchange for a donation to charity.

In 2017, the charity event raised more than £3000.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 17 from 10am-4pm. If it is too wet and windy on that day, it will be held on the Sunday instead.

For more information visit www.flycromer.com

Most Read

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich doctor accused of prescribing strong painkillers unnecessarily

Stock photo of a doctor with a patient. Photo: Getty

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Student died after losing control of car

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists