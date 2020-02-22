Search

'It's mind-blowing': Town beautician voted as country's best lash technician

PUBLISHED: 14:34 22 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:38 22 February 2020

The owner of a coastal beauty salon has been voted as the best eyelash technician in the country at a national awards night. Photos: Nail Brows and Lash awards

Archant

The owner of a coastal beauty salon has been voted the best eyelash technician in the country at a national awards night.

Jess Martin, of Flutterbye Lashes in Lowestoft, was crowned as the winner of the Russian Lash specialist of the year - taking home a coveted trophy proving she is one of the most hard working beauticians in the UK.

Top professionals from salons all over England met at the first ever English Nails, Brows and Lashes (NBL) awards on Sunday, February 16, to recognise the "most distinguished, stylish and comfortable" salons in the country and make them stand out among the rest.

It also hoped to showcase beauticians who go above and beyond to improve people's appearances and make them "look and feel on top of the world".

The awards are a branch-off from the English hair and beauty awards.

"It's because all these categories are such a big part of the industry now," Mrs Martin, who has specialised in eyelashes for seven years and taught students for the last four years, said.

"I feel completely blown away, to have won such a big award recognising the work I do in the lash industry," she said.

"I was a finalist in three categories in this awards: lash extension specialist of the year east, Russian lash specialist of the year and brow and lash educator of the year. But to win one is fantastic."

Mrs Martin said: "It's amazing. It's great for business and just mind blowing."

Flutterbye Lashes is on Hollydene Close in Oulton Broad, where it was opened in 2013 by Mrs Martin on February 14.

"Valentine's Day was my anniversary of becoming a lash technician, so it was nice to mark the anniversary with this award. It is like icing on the cake, I'm so happy and thank everyone who voted and believed in me."

A spokesperson for the English NBL Awards 2020 said: "The winners reflect the creativity and talent that flows within the profession. These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty."

