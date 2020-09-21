Search

New NHS reservist scheme launches in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 10:56 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 21 September 2020

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

A new reservist scheme has been launched to sign up former NHS staff to work across Norfolk and Waveney.

Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership is calling on those interested in returning to the NHS to help with its work to support its flu and coronavirus vaccine trial campaigns.

The pilot is part of the national NHS Reservists project, which will allow former health workers to return to the NHS in some way by working in hospitals, social and community care.

As part of the scheme, returners will work 20 days a year and complete a minimum of five training days.

At the height of the pandemic 400 former workers returned to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Anna Morgan MBE, the partnership’s director of workforce, said; “This is an exciting opportunity for people to help the NHS support our local communities to respond to the ever changing challenges we face in health and care.”

Email NorfolkWaveneyReservist@nnuh.nhs.uk to sign up.

