Flowers placed at the scene of fatal collision

Flowers left at the scene on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road where a man has died after a car collided with a bus. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

Flowers have been left at the scene of a fatal car crash on Norfolk's main coast road.

A Skoda 4x4 was involved in a collision with a Lynx bus on the A149 near the junction with Church Road in Old Hunstanton at around 1.30pm yesterday. A man in his 80s died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened where the road narrows as it crosses a bridge over the River Hun.

Bus operators Lynx Bus said they were unable to comment due to an ongoing investigation.

It is also not yet known how many passengers were on the red bus, which was running on the Coastliner route between Wells and King's Lynn.

Five passengers on the bus suffered injuries, some of which were serious but not life-threatening and were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for treatment.

Officers also want to speak to anybody with dashcam footage.

Contact Andrew Hughes in the serious collision investigation team at police headquarters on email andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting reference number 176 of December 2, 2019.