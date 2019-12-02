Search

Advanced search

Flowers placed at the scene of fatal collision

PUBLISHED: 13:09 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 03 December 2019

Flowers left at the scene on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road where a man has died after a car collided with a bus. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Flowers left at the scene on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road where a man has died after a car collided with a bus. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Archant

Flowers have been left at the scene of a fatal car crash on Norfolk's main coast road.

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeA man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A Skoda 4x4 was involved in a collision with a Lynx bus on the A149 near the junction with Church Road in Old Hunstanton at around 1.30pm yesterday. A man in his 80s died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened where the road narrows as it crosses a bridge over the River Hun.

Bus operators Lynx Bus said they were unable to comment due to an ongoing investigation.

It is also not yet known how many passengers were on the red bus, which was running on the Coastliner route between Wells and King's Lynn.

Five passengers on the bus suffered injuries, some of which were serious but not life-threatening and were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for treatment.

Officers also want to speak to anybody with dashcam footage.

Contact Andrew Hughes in the serious collision investigation team at police headquarters on email andrew.hughes@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting reference number 176 of December 2, 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Man killed in crash between car and bus

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Four vehicle crash on A47

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign. Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

School closed following virus outbreak

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture: Google Maps.

Pub closes as landlords retire and head off to Spain

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers at The Dog Inn in Horsford. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Couple ‘could have been killed’ after car tyres blow out on A11

Carl Sturgess and Caron Pain were in a their Land Rover when they hit a pothole on the A11. Picture: Caron Pain

Police say sorry after dashcam blunder forces father to watch his daughter’s fatal crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Flowers placed at the scene of fatal collision

Flowers left at the scene on the A149 Old Hunstanton Road where a man has died after a car collided with a bus. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists