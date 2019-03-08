Search

Lorry driver arrested following death of cyclist

PUBLISHED: 13:18 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 29 May 2019

Flowers have been placed at the scene of the fatal collision. Picture: Archant

Archant

A lorry driver has been arrested following the death of a female cyclist in Bungay yesterday.

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police were called by the ambulance service just before 3pm on May 28, following reports of a collision involving a bicycle and a HGV on St John's Road, near the junction of Hillside Road West.

Police and air ambulance attended the scene, but the woman who was aged in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for an investigation into the circumstances of the collision, but was reopened at 9pm.

Since then, a bouquet of flowers has been laid at the scene of a collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving beforehand, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference CAD 188 of May 28.

