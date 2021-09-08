Flowers left at fatal crash scene on Queen's Norfolk estate
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Flowers and cans of cider have been left where a man in his 50s died after his car crashed into a tree.
Police are still investigating the crash, which happened on Kings Avenue, between Sandringham and Anmer, on the afternoon of Friday, September 3.
The scene is around a mile from Sandringham House and the Royal stud farm.
A card by the tree says: "Friday, 3 September 2021. Sad, sad day. You were my world xxx. Mum."
Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the scene at around 2pm. The road was closed for some hours.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.
Anyone with information or any dashcam footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 187 of Friday, September 3.
