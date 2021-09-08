News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Flowers left at fatal crash scene on Queen's Norfolk estate

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:19 PM September 8, 2021   
Sandringham crash scene

Flowers and cans of cider left at the scene of a crash at Sandringham in which a man died - Credit: Chris Bishop

Flowers and cans of cider have been left where a man in his 50s died after his car crashed into a tree.

Police are still investigating the crash, which happened on Kings Avenue, between Sandringham and Anmer, on the afternoon of Friday, September 3.

The scene is around a mile from Sandringham House and the Royal stud farm.

A man in his 50s has died following a crash on King's Avenue in Sandringham today. 

A man in his 50s has died following a crash on King's Avenue in Sandringham today. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A card by the tree says: "Friday, 3 September 2021. Sad, sad day. You were my world xxx. Mum."

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the scene at around 2pm. The road was closed for some hours.

Sandringham crash scene

Police have put out signs appealing for any witnesses to come forward - Credit: Chris Bishop

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information or any dashcam footage should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 187 of Friday, September 3.

Most Read

  1. 1 Council investigates village sex club after complaints
  2. 2 A47 roadworks to create 45 mile diversion
  3. 3 New all-you-can-eat Brazilian restaurant opens in Norwich
  1. 4 A47 closed due to spillage of offal
  2. 5 Dads' gruelling walk to raise suicide awareness after losing daughters
  3. 6 Proposed second home crackdown met with caution in North Norfolk
  4. 7 Body found in Norwich flat
  5. 8 7 beaches to escape the crowds in Norfolk
  6. 9 Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by motorcycle
  7. 10 'It's pretty overwhelming' - New flower van touring Norfolk is a hit 
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police car and cordon is in place at Norwich Riverside

Norfolk Live | Updated

Police cordon in place at Norwich Riverside

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Festival goers enjoying the music at the main stage at the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sundown Festival | Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Sundown Festival 2021 gallery?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking

9 of the best places to eat in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Emiliano Buendia formerly of Norwich rue a missed chance during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norw

Ex-City star Buendia in 'deportation' drama as officials stop match

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon