Tributes for man who died after crash in Cawston

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Floral tributes have been left at the site where a man died after a car crashed through a bridge wall in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Two bunches of flowers have been left on temporary railings put up at the junction of Heydon Road on the B1145 in Cawston, between Reepham and Aylsham.

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, died at the scene after his silver Mercedes left the road and crashed into a fence and wall.

The accident happened at around 8.40pm on Sunday May 19, and saw the car stop above the popular Marriott's Way trail.

Residents in the village have paid tribute to the man via social media.

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

A spokesperson from Cawston Parish Church posted on Facebook yesterday (Monday May 20): "So sad to hear confirmation of the accident last night in Cawston.

"If you're the praying type, please pray for all those involved."

A woman, who was also travelling in the car, suffered minor injuries.

Fire crews from Reepham, Aylsham and Sprowston attended and helped police officers to make the scene safe. The road was closed for a number of hours.

Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT Floral tribues have been left at the scene of the fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

- Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the incident, is asked to contact the serious collision Investigation unit at Norfolk police on 101.

- If you would like to pay tribute to the man please contact reporter Donna-Louise Bishop by email at donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk or ring 01362 854705.