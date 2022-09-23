News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Gates stand empty after floral tributes to Queen removed

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:34 AM September 23, 2022
flowers gone

Floral tributes have been taken away from the Norwich Gates at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Tens of thousands of floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at the gates of the royals' Norfolk residence have been cleared away.

More than 250,000 people are believed to have visited Sandringham to leave flowers and cards since Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral at the age of 96 on September 8.

sandringham flowers

The scene outside the Norwich Gates at Sandringham, where flowers and tributes have been left to the late Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Chris Bishop

Visitors included the Prince and Princess of Wales, who were met by thousands of well-wishers when they came to Norfolk a week ago.

The colourful gifts stretched hundreds of yards up the road from the gates.

Sandringham flowers

The Prince and Princess of Wales view flowers and tributes to the late Queen at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Estate workers moved in on Thursday night to clear the gateway, which has now been cordoned off with barriers.

The blooms have been taken away to be recycled.

flowers gone

The scene outside the Norwich Gates at Sandringham after the flowers were cleared - Credit: Chris Bishop

A statement on Sandringham's website said: "Visitors are now invited to leave floral tributes at a dedicated site opposite the war memorial near the Visitor Centre at Sandringham.

"Please consider arriving with the wrapping already removed from floral tributes, Removing the wrapping will aid the longevity of the flowers and will assist in subsequent composting which will start between one week and a fortnight after the date of the funeral.

Sandringham flowers

Thousands of tributes fill the gateway at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

"You are respectfully asked not to lay/leave objects outside of the official floral tribute site. The war memorial is now the principal location for laying flowers on the Sandringham estate."

Road closures and a one-way system which were brought in to control traffic have also now been lifted.

flowers gone

Tributes have already begun piling up at the new site at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hundreds of tributes have already been left at the new site, which is along a wall opposite the visitor centre near the war memorial.

On Friday morning, the estate was almost deserted, in contrast to the crowds which have been visiting around the clock since the Queen passed away.

flowers gone

Mourners view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Police said 60,000 people alone came to the estate over the course of last weekend, before the late monarch's funeral in London on Monday. 

