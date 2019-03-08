Old Hunstanton Flower Festival to open 'floral department store'

Old Hunstanton Flower Festival will open a floral department store for it's 45th incarnation.

St Mary's Church in Old Hunstanton will be transformed into a floral department store. Photo: Chris Guest St Mary's Church in Old Hunstanton will be transformed into a floral department store. Photo: Chris Guest

St Mary's Church will become St Mary's Department Store for the day, with entrants each commissioned to arange a floral display to represent each part of the shop.

The show will feature 30 displays in the 14th century church, which is steped in history as the final resting place of many smugglers as well as some of the customs officers that tried to stop them.

It is hoped that the show will raise enough money for the development of a new village hall for the area, after it's social club closed in Feburary, while it also aims to raise funds for other charitable causes.

Organiser Chris Guest said the festival is expecting to see 1000s of vistors from across the country, over three days between July 26 and 28, with coaches of flower enthusiasts expected to visit from Leicestershire and Lincolnshire along with a few overseas visitors.

Mr Guest said: "The festival is special every year however this year we really are focusing on the flowers for a really special display."

The event features an old fashioned fete with stalls selling cakes, preserves, crafts, bric-a-brac, plants, books and clothes, along with a tombola and ice cream stand.

On Sunday July 28, the festival will continue with the Barking Bugle Dog Show at 2.30pm and a Songs of Praise style service with the Hunstanton Concert Band at 7pm.

Mr Guest added: "The Old Hunstanton Flower Festival continues to go from strength to strength, our 45th year is set to be an exciting one with fantastic community spirit building behind our support of a new village project. We hope as many people as possible will join us to enjoy a fantastic day out and be part of Old Hunstanton's celebration."

Entry to the show is free, with a paid event featuring drinks, a hog roast and live music from local band Shoo The Moon being held on Saturday July 27th, the paid event will cost £15 for adults and £7 for children.