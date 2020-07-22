Norwich student wins prize for poetry in regional award
PUBLISHED: 11:16 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 22 July 2020
Archant
A Norwich pupil is celebrating after being crowned a winner in one of East Anglia’s biggest writing competitions for young people.
Florence Bullion, a year nine student at City of Norwich School, which is part of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), is celebrating her success as one of seven winners in this year’s Young Norfolk Writing Competition.
The competition is the region’s largest annual creative writing event for young people aged 11 to 18 and this year received a record number of entries, with more than 500 pieces of work submitted to judges for consideration.
Florence’s poem, titled ‘An Impromptu nonsensical’, was chosen as one of the seven winning entries, a second entry she submitted also received one of 12 highly commended awards.
Florence said: “The poem was written to capture and preserve a mood that I didn’t want to lose, and I am happy I won and will certainly continue writing.”
Florence’s winning poem ‘An Impromptu nonsensical’
Do you ever just
walk in the woods
and as you pause for a moment, it dawns upon you
that this is perfect
and this is the air, this is the whimsical charm from which fairytales are spun
it hangs arctic yet soft around your face
pure and still, frozen
and clambers up from deep inside you
the child within
slips into your mind, lolls in the nonsensical glow of long-dormant wonder
and grasps the reins
as you hesitate -
and just for a slight moment, this pictures stiffens and sets
bleeds in vibrant inks into the wrinkled melodies of a fairytale
locked, trapped in time
a rare, simple impression - a fossil of gleam and glimmer
and yet in a few seconds
it is swept aside, that curious stillness, ripped and ruptured by the nimble dance of time
and it is gone
forever
