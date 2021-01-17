News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Floral tributes left to driver killed in A148 crash

Thomas Chapman

Published: 3:55 PM January 17, 2021   
Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a crash on the A148 at Hillington, which killed a man in his 20s

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a crash in which a man in his 20s died.

The crash happened at around 2.20am in the early hours of Friday (January 15) morning, when a blue Audi went into a wall on the A148 at Hillington.

Hillington RTC

Fire crews from King's Lynn North and Sandringham were called to the major road at around 2.30am to assist police and the ambulance service.

Three passengers - two men and a woman - sustained minor injuries, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At 10am on Friday, the damaged Audi sat in the middle of the 30mph stretch, with a recovery vehicle on site ready for when emergency crews finished their work.

The road remained closed until around lunchtime to allow police to complete their investigations. 

By Sunday afternoon, several bouquets of flowers and messages paying tribute to the driver had been left attached to a fence which has temporarily replaced part of the crumbled wall.

One card remembered a keen fisherman who was "not just a mate", but a "brother". 

The writer said they would "miss you like mad". 

Police are appealing for witnesses, and are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw the collision or the driving manner of the Audi in the moments beforehand. 

Those with relevant information or dashcam footage are encouraged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham by calling 101.

