Gallery
Watch: Drone shows shocking Christmas Day floods
- Credit: Ben Cheyne
Drone footage has captured the aftermath of areas badly affected by the worst floods in more than 50 years.
Images and videos were captured on Christmas Day by Ben Cheyne, showing the scenes after torrential rain and flooding had hit areas around Bungay and Ditchingham.
Flooding hit Bungay, Ditchingham, Earsham, Broome, Wainford and surrounding areas on Christmas Eve, with a major incident declared.
Residents were evacuated from their homes in Falcon Meadow and Ditchingham Dam, with severe flooding on Bridge Road and Staithe Road in Bungay.
Mr Cheyne, 34, used his drone about 10am on Christmas Day to show just how high the water levels had hit.
Mr Cheyne manages the woodlands on 500 acres of estate land at Cheyne Farms on Norwich Road, Ditchingham and has a drone licence.
As a tree surgeon, Mr Cheyne uses the drone to inspect the trees before work is carried out - but he has now captured the aftermath of "the worst floods since 1967."
He went out on his quad bike in the flood waters and used the drone to capture the devastation.
He said: "People have had quite an awful time out there.
"This footage shows the devastation and our hearts go out to the poor people suffering now, and the recovery in the weeks ahead.
"We were really quite lucky on the estate as part of our land is one of the highest points in Norfolk."
While the flood water levels are subsiding there are now fears that further rain could bring more flooding to the area, amid the latest weather warnings.
Mr Cheyne said: "My father remembers how badly this area was affected by floods in 1967, and while the water levels are subsiding now, rain is expected at around 11pm tonight (Saturday)."