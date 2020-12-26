News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Watch: Drone shows shocking Christmas Day floods

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:53 PM December 26, 2020    Updated: 4:49 PM December 26, 2020
Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne - Credit: Ben Cheyne 

Drone footage has captured the aftermath of areas badly affected by the worst floods in more than 50 years.

Images and videos were captured on Christmas Day by Ben Cheyne, showing the scenes after torrential rain and flooding had hit areas around Bungay and Ditchingham.

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne - Credit: Ben Cheyne

Flooding hit Bungay, Ditchingham, Earsham, Broome, Wainford and surrounding areas on Christmas Eve, with a major incident declared.

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne - Credit: Ben Cheyne

Residents were evacuated from their homes in Falcon Meadow and Ditchingham Dam, with severe flooding on Bridge Road and Staithe Road in Bungay.

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne - Credit: Ben Cheyne

Mr Cheyne, 34, used his drone about 10am on Christmas Day to show just how high the water levels had hit.

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne - Credit: Ben Cheyne

Mr Cheyne manages the woodlands on 500 acres of estate land at Cheyne Farms on Norwich Road, Ditchingham and has a drone licence.

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne - Credit: Ben Cheyne

As a tree surgeon, Mr Cheyne uses the drone to inspect the trees before work is carried out - but he has now captured the aftermath of "the worst floods since 1967."

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne - Credit: Ben Cheyne

Most Read

  1. 1 Storm Bella set to batter Norfolk with winds up to 70mph
  2. 2 'Most expensive house in Norfolk' sold
  3. 3 Which businesses can stay open in Tier Four?
  1. 4 Norfolk wakes up in Tier Four - what are the rules?
  2. 5 WATCH: Couple pulled alive from flooded car in dramatic Christmas rescue
  3. 6 Norwich's Tunnel of Light to be switched off
  4. 7 Wind and flood warnings as Storm Bella hits Norfolk
  5. 8 'It was like a river' - village green and roads submerged
  6. 9 Four licensed premises face action after Covid breaches
  7. 10 WATCH: Amazing aerial footage showing Norfolk floods

He went out on his quad bike in the flood waters and used the drone to capture the devastation.

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne - Credit: Ben Cheyne

He said: "People have had quite an awful time out there.

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne - Credit: Ben Cheyne

"This footage shows the devastation and our hearts go out to the poor people suffering now, and the recovery in the weeks ahead.

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham

Ben Cheyne captured these images and video footage on his drone on Christmas Day after the major floods in Bungay and Ditchingham. Picture: Ben Cheyne - Credit: Ben Cheyne

"We were really quite lucky on the estate as part of our land is one of the highest points in Norfolk."

While the flood water levels are subsiding there are now fears that further rain could bring more flooding to the area, amid the latest weather warnings.

Mr Cheyne said: "My father remembers how badly this area was affected by floods in 1967, and while the water levels are subsiding now, rain is expected at around 11pm tonight (Saturday)."


Bungay News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flooding

WATCH: Heavy rain and flash flooding leaves parts of Norfolk underwater

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

All you need to know about Tier 4 rules

Ruth Lawes

person

People urged not to travel on Christmas Eve as Norfolk hit by major...

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Drone footage captures extent of flooding in Norfolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus