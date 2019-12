Part of A47 shut because of flooding

Part of the A47 at King's Lynn has been shut due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Part of the A47 in Norfolk has been closed due to flooding.

The eastbound carriageway has been shut at King's Lynn, Highway England said at just before 9pm tonight (Thursday, December 12).

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are also at the scene.