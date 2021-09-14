Flooding in west Norfolk with over an inch of water in homes

Breaking

Published: 4:07 PM September 14, 2021 Updated: 4:57 PM September 14, 2021

Homes and streets in Heacham have been hit by flooding, along with other locations in west Norfolk. - Credit: Jo Jutsum

Homes and streets in west Norfolk have been hit by flash floods as rain pours down in the area.

Fire crews have been on the scene of incidents in Heacham, Upper Marham, Hunstanton and King's Lynn, with over an inch of water reported in some West Lynn homes since the rain began at around 1.45pm on Tuesday.

One Heacham local, Jo Jutsum, said the car park at Heacham Group Practice on Station Road was completely flooded, while she saw water seeping through the air bricks of the Fox and Hounds pub further down the road.

She said: "This is the worst I've ever seen it, we had some work done on the road and they closed the road for three weeks to try and fix it.

"But this is the worst it's been since I've been here for about eight years now.

"The fire brigade have closed the road and are pumping out the surgery car park, that's never happened before.

"It's the Fox and Hounds pub I feel sorry for, the water there is way over the footpath and it's now seeping into the bricks of the building.

"It's horrendous this time.

"The whole centre of the village is shut off. Both the areas that were flooding were originally ponds and now they're ponding back up again."

Crews have been on the scene pumping out water on Kent Road, England Close and Station Road in Heacham where water has been lapping against walls.

Teams from the Highway Agency are also in attendance.

At Hunstanton, there is low risk flooding inside Searles Leisure Resort on South Beach Road where fire officers have been giving flooding advice.

A major pump is currently being used by fire crews on Elm Road in Upper Marham after a 999 call was made due to water running off of the road and under a front door.

In West Lynn, an submersible pump from Terrington was used in homes on Clenchwarton Road to remove over an inch of water from their interiors.

