Flood warnings along Norfolk coast, with Wells flood gate in place

Published: 7:23 AM October 21, 2021

Flood warnings remain in place across Norfolk as high tides and strong winds hit the coast.

The wet and windy weather conditions mean that warnings are in place at coastal locations such as at Wells, Bacton, Walcott, Cley and Salthouse.

At around 6am this morning, the Environment Agency in East Anglia reported that Wells flood gate closed at 4.30am due to high tides.

They wrote: “The road is closed with no access between Freeman Street and The Quay. Traffic will be able to access Beach Road via Freeman Street. We hope to re-open the road at 8am.”

Meteorologist at Weatherquest, Dan Holley said they county has been hit with a “double whammy” of conditions over the last few days.

Across the county, inland, we have seen between 20 to 30mm of rainfall and reports of some places even seeing 50mm.

Along the coast, he said flood warnings have been brought on by the northerly winds and high tides caused by the full moon.

He said: “Thankfully in terms of anymore rain, we have a little bit coming through this morning between now and lunchtime but a lot of the afternoon will be dry and sunny. But it will remain quite cold and windy.

“There are warnings of coastal flooding today but the next few days are not looking too troublesome.

“The worst of the conditions are happening around the coast but inland they have passed.”

Environment Agency flood warnings remain at: