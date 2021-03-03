Flood warning and two flood alerts in place for Norfolk

Published: 6:56 AM March 3, 2021

A flood warning and two flood alerts are in place for Norfolk. - Credit: PA

A flood warning and two flood alerts are in place for parts of Norfolk.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Burn, from South Creake to Burnham Thorpe.

The warning was issued on Tuesday, March 2 and remains in place today.

The Environment Agency said: "River and groundwater levels remain high and are expected to remain high for the next few days. Levels will be responsive to rainfall.

"Areas most at risk are North Creake, South Creake and Burnham Thorpe including the B1355.

"We are monitoring river levels closely and the level is still very slowly dropping.

"The forecast is for mainly dry weather however spells of showers and rain are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

"Take care on riverside footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation."

A flood alert is also in place for the River Burn, from Southgate and Waterden to Burnham Thorpe and for the River Nar, from Litcham to South Lynn.